Cohen & Steers Inc. Purchases 1,073,573 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,900,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,073,573 shares during the period. Kimco Realty makes up 1.6% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 6.45% of Kimco Realty worth $734,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

KIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

NYSE:KIM opened at $20.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.24. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 137.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 613.33%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

