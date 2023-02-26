Cohen & Steers Inc. Purchases 1,475,867 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,239,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475,867 shares during the period. Highwoods Properties accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 16.39% of Highwoods Properties worth $464,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 34.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 11.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

HIW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

NYSE HIW opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $47.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

