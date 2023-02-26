Cohen & Steers Inc. Purchases 450,200 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 579.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 527,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 450,200 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Life Storage worth $58,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter worth $38,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 71.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Price Performance

NYSE LSI opened at $119.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.83 and its 200 day moving average is $111.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.66. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.02 and a fifty-two week high of $151.76.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Life Storage

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.48%.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $611,344.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,172,681.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LSI shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.20.

Life Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

See Also

