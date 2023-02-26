Cohen & Steers Inc. Raises Stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 1,026,580.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,459,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,459,024 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 2.99% of STORE Capital worth $265,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,890,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,078,000 after acquiring an additional 191,420 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in STORE Capital by 2.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,399,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,624,000 after purchasing an additional 309,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in STORE Capital by 14.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,489,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,090 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 1,395.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,151,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STORE Capital Price Performance

STOR opened at $32.21 on Friday. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $32.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STORE Capital Profile

STOR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.89.

(Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.