Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 13,866,058 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Cohen & Steers Inc. reduced its holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,430,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,866,058 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 2.15% of DigitalBridge Group worth $42,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBRG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,983,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,337,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,920 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 28.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,874,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176,103 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avenir Corp raised its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 10,826,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,214 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Down 11.2 %

NYSE DBRG opened at $12.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average of $14.27. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $30.66.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.22). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $301.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. DigitalBridge Group’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on DBRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

DigitalBridge Group Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

Further Reading

