Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 523,590 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Cohen & Steers Inc. reduced its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,300,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 523,590 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 0.72% of Weyerhaeuser worth $151,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 304.1% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares in the company, valued at $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

WY stock opened at $30.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average is $32.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $42.86.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Featured Stories

