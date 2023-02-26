Coin98 Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last Week (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001225 BTC on major exchanges. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $61.61 million and $17.30 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

