Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point raised Coinbase Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $155.00 to $80.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a sell rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.54.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $58.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $206.79. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.67.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 44.89% and a negative net margin of 82.18%. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post -4.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 92,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $4,168,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,568 shares in the company, valued at $6,233,206.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 14,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $696,620.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 92,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $4,168,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,233,206.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 92,958 shares of company stock worth $4,095,428 and sold 437,526 shares worth $18,801,770. 36.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,860 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

