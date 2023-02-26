Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,570,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,232 shares during the quarter. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned 4.51% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $26,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 120.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 88,573 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 7,512 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 43.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 53,232 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 24,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period.

Get Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF alerts:

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIAL opened at $17.36 on Friday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $20.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.48.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.