Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Columbus McKinnon worth $10,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $36.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.12 and its 200-day moving average is $31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.15. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $47.18. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.27.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $230.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

