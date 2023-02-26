Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Downgraded by KGI Securities

KGI Securities lowered shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comcast from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. Comcast has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $48.42. The firm has a market cap of $155.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 90.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

