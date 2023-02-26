Commodore Capital LP Acquires Shares of 467,468 Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 467,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,000. Esperion Therapeutics accounts for 0.5% of Commodore Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Commodore Capital LP owned about 0.63% of Esperion Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 71.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $105,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Esperion Therapeutics Trading Up 6.3 %

ESPR opened at $6.20 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $8.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. Esperion Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.77) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Esperion Therapeutics

In other news, General Counsel Benjamin Looker sold 6,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $44,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 64,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,171. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Esperion Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.