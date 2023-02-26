Commodore Capital LP Raises Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Commodore Capital LP increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,545 shares during the period. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 2.1% of Commodore Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Commodore Capital LP’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $27,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $1,859,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ARWR. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

In related news, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 10,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $396,772.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,115.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,466 shares of company stock valued at $3,465,630. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $32.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.03. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($1.53). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 54.31% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The company had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 127.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

