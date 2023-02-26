Commons Capital LLC Buys 4,000 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Commons Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,050 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Commons Capital LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 74.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 90.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 86.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 5,650.0% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $10.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.26. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $49.30.

APPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their target price on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Macquarie cut Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Digital Turbine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

