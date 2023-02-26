Commons Capital LLC Decreases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Commons Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.5% of Commons Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Commons Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 30.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,620,610,000 after buying an additional 2,165,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 32,072.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 579,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,653,000 after purchasing an additional 577,300 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 45.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,064,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $177,776,000 after purchasing an additional 335,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Honeywell International by 24.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,332,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $241,079,000 after purchasing an additional 262,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth approximately $43,943,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.38.

Shares of HON opened at $192.04 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $128.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.67%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

