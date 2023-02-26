Commons Capital LLC Has $1.53 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Commons Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,755 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 2.4% of Commons Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Commons Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its position in Tesla by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in Tesla by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $11,310,755.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $11,310,755.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,122,832 shares of company stock worth $1,635,779,237. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $196.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $622.95 billion, a PE ratio of 54.34, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wedbush raised their target price on Tesla from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.79.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.