Commons Capital LLC Sells 359 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Commons Capital LLC decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,361 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Commons Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 22.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,795,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804,572 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,134,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081,241 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,979 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $865,641,000 after buying an additional 442,513 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in TJX Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,675,496 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $484,528,000 after buying an additional 86,967 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,559,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $478,029,000 after buying an additional 235,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.94.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $77.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.21. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $83.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Stories

