Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,999 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $82,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRF. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 61.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 53.2% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PRF stock opened at $158.84 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $137.81 and a 1 year high of $174.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.03.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.