Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 244,119 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,313,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,119 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.88% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $222,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 294.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 91.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

IWS opened at $110.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.44. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $122.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

