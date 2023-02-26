Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $144.02 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 810,686 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 11,484 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $144,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 14,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the second quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 14,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 12,641 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,545 shares of company stock worth $23,379,061. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $219.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $412.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $234.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

