Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $155.11 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,681,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $155,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 29,518 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,652,000 after purchasing an additional 81,527 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $60.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.64. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $78.65.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
