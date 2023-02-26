Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,695,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,962 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.65% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $95,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 321,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,743,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,693,000 after acquiring an additional 12,381 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after acquiring an additional 651,403 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $69.29 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.74 and a 52-week high of $75.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.76.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

