Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

NYSE SBS opened at $10.13 on Thursday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average is $10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 79.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 13.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

