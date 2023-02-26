Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Price Performance
NYSE SBS opened at $10.13 on Thursday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average is $10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.01.
Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.
