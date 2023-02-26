Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

Comstock Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 18.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Comstock Resources to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.5%.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:CRK traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.81. The stock had a trading volume of 8,949,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,005,216. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.14. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The company had revenue of $922.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Comstock Resources’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jim L. Turner bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 280,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,997.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Comstock Resources news, Director Morris E. Foster bought 14,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $200,978.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,641.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jim L. Turner bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 280,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,997.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Comstock Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 36.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,783,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,728,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,908,000 after acquiring an additional 849,275 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 12.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,076,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,347,000 after acquiring an additional 786,726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 15.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,216,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,075,000 after acquiring an additional 691,334 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 1,460.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,864,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681,292 shares during the period. 35.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRK shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

About Comstock Resources

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.