Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.
Comstock Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 18.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Comstock Resources to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.5%.
Comstock Resources Stock Up 6.8 %
CRK stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.81. The stock had a trading volume of 8,949,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,005,216. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.28.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Jim L. Turner bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 280,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,997.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jim L. Turner purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $208,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 280,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,997.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Morris E. Foster purchased 14,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $200,978.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 176,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,641.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Resources
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 37,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.
Comstock Resources Company Profile
Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.
