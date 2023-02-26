Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

Comstock Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 18.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Comstock Resources to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.5%.

Comstock Resources Stock Up 6.8 %

CRK stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.81. The stock had a trading volume of 8,949,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,005,216. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $922.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.87 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jim L. Turner bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 280,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,997.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jim L. Turner purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $208,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 280,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,997.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Morris E. Foster purchased 14,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $200,978.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 176,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,641.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 37,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

