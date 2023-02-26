Contrasting Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) and Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY)

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Rating) and Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Kesko Oyj and Ingles Markets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Kesko Oyj alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kesko Oyj N/A N/A N/A Ingles Markets 4.77% 22.55% 12.29%

Dividends

Kesko Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Ingles Markets pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Kesko Oyj pays out 56.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ingles Markets pays out 4.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kesko Oyj 0 1 1 0 2.50 Ingles Markets 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kesko Oyj and Ingles Markets, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kesko Oyj and Ingles Markets’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kesko Oyj N/A N/A N/A $0.81 13.06 Ingles Markets $5.68 billion 0.31 $272.76 million $14.52 6.28

Ingles Markets has higher revenue and earnings than Kesko Oyj. Ingles Markets is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kesko Oyj, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.8% of Ingles Markets shares are held by institutional investors. 31.9% of Ingles Markets shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ingles Markets beats Kesko Oyj on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kesko Oyj

(Get Rating)

Kesko Oyj engages in the development, ownership, and management of store network. It operates through following segments: Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, Car Trade, and Common Functions. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and business to business (B2B) trade of groceries; and retailing of home and specialty goods. The Building and Technical Trade segment focuses on the chains concepts, marketing, purchasing, logistics services, and store site network. The Car Trade segment includes business operations of K-Auto, K-Caara; and AutoCarrera; and importing and marketing of Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, Porsche passenger cars, and Volkswagen and MAN commercial vehicles. The Common functions segment refers to the s group support functions. The company was founded on October 14, 1940 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

About Ingles Markets

(Get Rating)

Ingles Markets, Inc. engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, beauty, and cosmetic products. The perishables products include meat, produce, deli, and bakery. The Others consists of fluid dairy operations and shopping center rentals. The company was founded by Robert P. Ingle in 1963 and is headquartered in Black Mountain, NC.

Receive News & Ratings for Kesko Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kesko Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.