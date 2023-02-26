Cosmos (ATOM) Price Reaches $12.91 on Major Exchanges

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $12.91 or 0.00055641 BTC on popular exchanges. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.70 billion and $106.19 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00078021 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00010028 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00026360 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003702 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

