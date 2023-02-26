CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $85.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.25.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $70.73 on Wednesday. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $53.25 and a 52 week high of $85.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.46. The company has a current ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 76.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of CoStar Group

CoStar Group Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in CoStar Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 31,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank raised its position in CoStar Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 32,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.