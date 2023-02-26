CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $85.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.25.
CoStar Group Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $70.73 on Wednesday. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $53.25 and a 52 week high of $85.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.46. The company has a current ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 76.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.86.
CoStar Group Company Profile
CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.
