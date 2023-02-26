CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target Cut to $85.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
CSGP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.25.
CoStar Group Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of CSGP stock opened at $70.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 13.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.46. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.37.
About CoStar Group
CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.
