Cowen Inc. (COWN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on March 15th

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.
Cowen has a dividend payout ratio of 11.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Cowen Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:COWN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.01. 5,024,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,269. Cowen has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.67. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.41.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.
About Cowen
Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.
