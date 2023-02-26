Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Crane has raised its dividend by an average of 14.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Crane has a payout ratio of 21.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Crane to earn $8.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

Crane Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE CR opened at $118.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.38 and its 200-day moving average is $102.80. Crane has a one year low of $82.14 and a one year high of $121.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $824.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.89 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 13.10%. Crane’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $983,544.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $34,399.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CR. StockNews.com upgraded Crane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Crane from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.75.

About Crane

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

