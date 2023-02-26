Crane (NYSE:CR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crane from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Crane from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crane from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crane has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.75.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $118.07 on Wednesday. Crane has a one year low of $82.14 and a one year high of $121.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.38 and a 200-day moving average of $102.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $824.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.89 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.43%. Crane’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crane will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.90%.

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $983,544.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $34,399.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Crane by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Crane by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Crane by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Crane by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Crane by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

