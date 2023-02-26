Credit Suisse Group Increases Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Price Target to $36.00

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Univar Solutions from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Univar Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

UNVR opened at $34.66 on Wednesday. Univar Solutions has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $35.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). Univar Solutions had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $1,645,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,263,395.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Univar Solutions news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $1,645,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,395.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $390,409.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at $387,025.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Univar Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.