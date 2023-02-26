Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:CRT)

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 30.7% per year over the last three years.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CRT opened at $20.33 on Friday. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $780,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 817.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 18,112 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 20.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 9.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to Unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.

