Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 30.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Cross Timbers Royalty Trust alerts:

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Down 8.1 %

NYSE:CRT opened at $20.33 on Friday. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $30.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRT. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth $780,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 817.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 18,112 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 9.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 20.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth $216,000.

(Get Rating)

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to Unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.