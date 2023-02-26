Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 30.7% annually over the last three years.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Down 8.1 %
NYSE:CRT opened at $20.33 on Friday. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $30.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.86.
About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to Unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.
