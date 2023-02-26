CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,053 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 2.78% of CSW Industrials worth $51,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the second quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 278.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 13.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $143.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.82. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.03 and a fifty-two week high of $148.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $141,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,783,126.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

