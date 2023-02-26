CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.64-$1.69 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Down 6.5 %

CTO stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.66. 861,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,124. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CTO Realty Growth has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $23.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.53.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is -1,982.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTO Realty Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTO shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CTO Realty Growth has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.