CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

CVS Group (LON:CVSG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,370 ($28.54) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.87% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CVS Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.49) to GBX 2,300 ($27.70) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($27.70) target price on shares of CVS Group in a research note on Friday.

Shares of LON CVSG traded down GBX 14 ($0.17) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,898 ($22.86). The company had a trading volume of 186,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,577. CVS Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,523 ($18.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,134 ($25.70). The stock has a market cap of £1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5,272.22, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,956.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,883.13.

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

