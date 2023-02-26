CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

CVS Group (LON:CVSG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Numis Securities in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,300 ($27.70) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CVSG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CVS Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.49) to GBX 2,300 ($27.70) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,370 ($28.54) price objective on shares of CVS Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

LON:CVSG traded down GBX 14 ($0.17) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,898 ($22.86). The stock had a trading volume of 186,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,577. The stock has a market cap of £1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,272.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,956.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,883.13. CVS Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,523 ($18.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,134 ($25.70).

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

