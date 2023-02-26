D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) versus HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) Financial Comparison

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Rating) and HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares D-Wave Quantum and HeartCore Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio D-Wave Quantum N/A N/A $24.25 million N/A N/A HeartCore Enterprises $10.82 million 1.68 -$340,000.00 N/A N/A

D-Wave Quantum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HeartCore Enterprises.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

10.4% of D-Wave Quantum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of D-Wave Quantum shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 59.0% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares D-Wave Quantum and HeartCore Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D-Wave Quantum N/A N/A -7.22% HeartCore Enterprises -65.20% -88.52% -39.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for D-Wave Quantum and HeartCore Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score D-Wave Quantum 0 0 4 0 3.00 HeartCore Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

D-Wave Quantum currently has a consensus target price of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 775.47%. Given D-Wave Quantum’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe D-Wave Quantum is more favorable than HeartCore Enterprises.

Summary

D-Wave Quantum beats HeartCore Enterprises on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Launch, a quantum computing onboarding service; Ocean a full suite of open-source programming tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community. It also provides D-Wave Launch, a quantum professional service that guides enterprises from problem discovery through in-production application deployment. The company's quantum solutions are used in artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection, and financial modeling. It serves manufacturing and logistics, financial services, life sciences, and other industries. D-Wave Quantum Inc. is based in Burnaby, Canada.

About HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc., a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. The company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create web experiences for their clients. In addition, it operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining, and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

