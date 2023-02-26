Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($58.51) target price on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($51.06) price target on Danone in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($43.62) price objective on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($69.15) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($74.47) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Shares of Danone stock opened at €53.77 ($57.20) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €50.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is €50.28. Danone has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($65.82) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($76.73).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

