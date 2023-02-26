DAO Maker (DAO) Trading Up 2.2% Over Last Week

DAO Maker (DAO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 26th. One DAO Maker token can now be bought for $1.45 or 0.00006243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $215.13 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.38 or 0.00419582 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,582.36 or 0.28360995 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s genesis date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,992,000 tokens. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

