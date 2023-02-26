DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.90

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and traded as high as $0.90. DAVIDsTEA shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 67,554 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95.

DAVIDsTEA Company Profile

DAVIDsTEA ( NASDAQ:DTEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.69%.

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The firm operates through the Canada and U.S. segments. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

