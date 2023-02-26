Dawn Protocol Price Reaches $0.82 on Major Exchanges (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. During the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Dawn Protocol has a total market capitalization of $61.20 million and $2.01 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dawn Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00003517 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org.

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

