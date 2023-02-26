DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Receives $7.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on DBVT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th.
DBV Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of DBVT opened at $1.36 on Friday. DBV Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $3.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.66. The firm has a market cap of $256.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.26.
Institutional Trading of DBV Technologies
About DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DBV Technologies (DBVT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.