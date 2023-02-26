Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRDW) Stock Position Boosted by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRDW – Get Rating) by 70.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,021,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421,226 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DCRDW. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 186.3% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 500,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 325,800 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DCRDW opened at $0.90 on Friday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.52.

