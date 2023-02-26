Decentralized Social (DESO) Price Tops $8.86

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be bought for about $8.86 or 0.00038099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Decentralized Social has a market capitalization of $93.30 million and $193,762.95 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social launched on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official message board is blog.deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

