DeepOnion (ONION) Price Reaches $0.0334 on Top Exchanges

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0334 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $764,696.97 and $251.54 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00219524 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00102453 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00056005 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00055176 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004467 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000901 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,895,797 coins and its circulating supply is 22,890,596 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

