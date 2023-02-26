DEI Trading Up 1.4% This Week (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. DEI has a total market capitalization of $1.35 billion and approximately $3,275.77 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000782 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DEI has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.04 or 0.00405068 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00014405 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000849 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017240 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.