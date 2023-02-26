Delphia USA Inc. Buys Shares of 17,814 JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 16.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 135,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 19,069 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 121.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 279,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 152,776 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 64.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JBLU. Cowen lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.46.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $15.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.72.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. Analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

